New Delhi: On December 23, Joshua Little became the first Irish cricketer ever to be picked during an IPL auction. Joshua Little was purchased for a whopping 4.40 crores of INR by the current IPL champion Gujarat Lions after a long war of bids with their rival Lucknow Super Giants.

The Dublin-born 23-year-old left-arm pacer came into the limelight when he picked up a hat-trick against New Zealand in the Super 12 stage fixture of the recent T20 World Cup.

Joshua also has impressive T20 career stats, with 42 wickets in the 39 T20 matches he has played so far, and has also picked up 33 wickets in the 22 ODIs he has played so far.

English all-rounder Sam Curran was acquired by Punjab Kings in the IPL mini-auction 2023 for a whopping 18.50 crore INR, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

