IPL Auction 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Mini Auction LIVE?

The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list is out with a total of 405 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022. a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. Thirty-Six additional players were requested by teams, which are added to the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the TATA IPL 2023 Auction.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total number of capped players is 119, uncapped players are 282, and 4 are from associate nations.

When Will IPL 2023 Auction Be played?

IPL 2023 Auction will be played on December 23 in India.

Where Will IPL 2023 Auction be played?

IPL 2023 Auction will take place in Kochi

What time will the IPL 2023 Auction begin?

IPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST, on December 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. However, the digital rights for the event Viacom 18 for India and the Indian subcontinent.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?

IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.