3 Possible Captaincy Candidates For Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2023

New Delhi: In the IPL 2023 mini auction that took place in Kochi on Friday (December 23), Sunrisers Hyderabad spent big bucks to add many high-profile players to their ranks. They spent as many as Rs 8.25 crore to acquire the services of Indian opener Mayank Agarwal and Rs 13.25 crore on English batter Harry Brook.

Brook is the most expensive player in Sunrisers Hyderabad auction history. After releasing Kane Williamson, SRH are without a captain and will have to find a new leader before the start of IPL 2023.

Here’s a look at 3 possible captaincy option for SRH

Mayank Agarwal: Indian opening batter Mayank Agarwal will play for SRH in IPL 2023. He can be a good captaincy option for Sunrisers. He has captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2022 and since he is likely to play in all the matches for SRH, he can be an ideal leadership candidate for the Orange Army. But there’s a possibility that he might not take up the role as his form dipped in the 15th edition due to the leadership responsibility.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has captained SRH in the past when David Warner and Kane Williamson were rested. He is one of the senior-most players in the team and has been part of leadership group for a while as well. He can be announced as new full-time captain.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has led the South Africa U-19 team and ODI team in the past. He has won the 2014 U-19 World Cup with Proteas. He has proven his credentials as a leader and will be one of the players SRH will be looking up to as a captaincy option.