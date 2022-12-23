Sam Curran To Cameron Green: 5 Most Expensive Players In IPL 2023 Mini Auction

IPL 2023 mini auction is currently underway in Kochi. As many as 405 players are part of IPL 2023 mini-auction. As it was expected before the bidding, all-rounder trio of Sam Curran, Cameron Green and Ben Stokes emerged as the top-3 costliest buy. They even created a new record by becoming the three most expensive buys ever. Here’s a list of the amount they received the mini auction and the team they will play for in the 2023 edition of cash-rich league.

Sam Curran (18.5 crore Punjab Kings)– English all-rounder Sam Curran made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings in 2019 and in 2023 once again, he will play for them. He was signed for Rs 18.50 crore by Shikhar Dhawan-led side. The 24-year-old got the reward for his stunning show in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He was named as the Player of the Tournament.

Cameron Green (17.50 crore Mumbai Indians)- Australian all-rounder Cameron Green registered himself for the auction first time this year and in his maiden auction, he was signed for a record sum of money. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians splashed out Rs 17.5 crore to acquire his services. He will be a long-term replacement for West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from IPL last month, after he was released by the Mumbai-based franchise.

Ben Stokes (16.25 crore Chennai Super Kings)- England Test captain Ben Stokes will play for CSK in IPL 2023. He was signed for Rs 16.25 crore. He was played in the same team with Dhoni back in 2017, when he was part of Rising Pune Supergiant and after a gap of six years, he will again represent Dhoni’s team. He is the joint-third most costliest buy in IPL history.

Nicholas Pooran (16 crore Lucknow Super Giant)- Former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran became the joint-fourth most expensive player in IPL history. He was signed for Rs 16 crore by Lucknow Super Giant. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter is a powerful striker of the ball, but has failed to justify his talent in IPL till date.

Harry Brook (13.25 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad)- English batter Harry Brook was signed for Rs 13.25 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is the fifth most expensive player in IPL 2023 mini auction. The right-handed batter earned the reward for his stunning show in Pakistan tour, where he earned Player of the Series award in both T20I and Test series.