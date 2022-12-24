RCB's New Signing Will Jacks Trolls His Own Franchise

<strong>New Delhi: </strong>In the IPL 2023 mini auction, RCB splashed out Rs 3.2 crore to secure services of England all-rounder Will Jacks. The 24-year has played 2 Tests and as many ODIs for England till date and in 2023, will feature in the IPL for first time. <p></p> <p></p>After intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, RCB managed to buy the young all-rounder, right after the auction RCB took to Twitter to announce his arrival to the franchise by sharing a picture of Will dressed in the RCB crest. <p></p> <p></p>Reacting to the tweet,Will thanked the franchise for giving him the opportunity but also hilariously trolled the post and retweet 'Not sure about the post' <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Grateful for the opportunity and excited for this! <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> <p></p> <p></p>Ps: not sure about this photo ? <a href="https://t.co/7mXXQ2VEl3">https://t.co/7mXXQ2VEl3</a></p> <p></p> Will Jacks (@Wjacks9) <a href="https://twitter.com/Wjacks9/status/1606275452972081154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 23, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><div class="_18840">In the RCB set-up, he can be an ideal replacement for Sherfane Rutherford, who remained unsold in this year's mini-auction. The 24-year-old Rutherford, who has won an IPL title with the Mumbai Indians in the past, was part of the RCB squad in the 2022 season of the cash-rich league but was unable to impress with his performance. He featured in three matches for the team and scored a total of 33 runs, out of which 28 came in one game only.</div>