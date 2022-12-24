RCB's New Signing Will Jacks Trolls His Own Franchise

New Delhi: In the IPL 2023 mini auction, RCB splashed out Rs 3.2 crore to secure services of England all-rounder Will Jacks. The 24-year has played 2 Tests and as many ODIs for England till date and in 2023, will feature in the IPL for first time.

After intense bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, RCB managed to buy the young all-rounder, right after the auction RCB took to Twitter to announce his arrival to the franchise by sharing a picture of Will dressed in the RCB crest.

Reacting to the tweet,Will thanked the franchise for giving him the opportunity but also hilariously trolled the post and retweet ‘Not sure about the post’

Grateful for the opportunity and excited for this! @RCBTweets Ps: not sure about this photo ? https://t.co/7mXXQ2VEl3 Will Jacks (@Wjacks9) December 23, 2022

In the RCB set-up, he can be an ideal replacement for Sherfane Rutherford, who remained unsold in this year’s mini-auction. The 24-year-old Rutherford, who has won an IPL title with the Mumbai Indians in the past, was part of the RCB squad in the 2022 season of the cash-rich league but was unable to impress with his performance. He featured in three matches for the team and scored a total of 33 runs, out of which 28 came in one game only.