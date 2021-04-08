The biggest T20 cricket extravaganza – Indian Premier League will return to India from April 9. After a successful IPL 2020 in the UAE, BCCI brought back the cash-rich league to India despite the spike in COVID-19 cases. The 2021 edition of the league will not be the same as the past years due to the spread of the novel virus but the cricketing standards will remain the same when 8 franchise fought hard in the quest to win the coveted trophy.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will start their title defence on Friday in the IPL 2021 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The two cricketing powerhouses will look to break their unwanted streaks in the cash-rich as Mumbai Indians have failed to win the opening match of the season since 2012. While RCB have not tasted a win at Chepauk Stadium since 2014.

The 2021 IPL will bring some newly added flavours to the league. Here are the 10 things which might change the dynamics of the Indian Premier League in the 14th edition.