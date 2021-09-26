<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn picked a former Royal Challengers Bangalore player to take over captaincy charge of the franchise from Virat Kohli in the next Indian Premier League. A few days back, Kohli announced he will quit RCB's captaincy next after leading the team for almost nine years. <p></p> <p></p>RCB have only managed to enter the final of the IPL in 2016 but failed to win it under Kohli's captaincy as their wait for the maiden trophy continues. <p></p> <p></p>Steyn feels that RCB should target flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who have played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in past before Punjab Kings, in the upcoming IPL mega auction. <p></p> <p></p>"If RCB are going to look at a long-term contender as captain, they should be looking within their own borders. The name I've got is an ex-Bangalore player. It's KL Rahul. I just have a feeling he is going to return back to Bangalore in next year's auction," Steyn told ESPNCricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul is currently leading Punjab Kings in IPL, he has continued to perform exceedingly with the bat but he still hasn't proved himself as a captain. It will be interesting to see whether Punjab retain him in the upcoming auction and if not he is going fetch big money. <p></p> <p></p>Veteran AB de Villiers, who has been an integral part of the RCB franchise for the past decade, might also be another contender to take over the charge from Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>However, Steyn, who has played a lot of cricket with De Villiers, feels that the former South Africa captain is not the right way to go as he is at the end of his career. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think AB de Villiers is the right way to go. I think he is a phenomenal player. But he is at the end of his career. I think he is a great leader," Steyn concluded.