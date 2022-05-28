New Delhi: Gujarat Titans are on a roll as the IPL newbie shocked everybody to reach the final of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Hardik Pandya-led side finished at the top of the table and got the better off Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to book a ticket for the final. The Royals in their second chance beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 to book their first final in 14 years. The stage is set for an exciting final showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Before both the teams cross swords for the top prize, let’s look at the top 3 wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans.

1) Mohammad Shami: Shami has been in red-hot form for the past few seasons and has also carried forward it in this season as well. He is the leading wicket-taker of the team with 19 wickets in 15 matches with best figures of 3/25. He also a decent economy of 7.98 to his name. The former PBKS man happens to be the 8th highest wicket-taker of the season so far.

2) Rashid Khan: The Afghan superstar has picked up 18 wickets to his name this season in 15 matches. He so far has the best bowling figures for Gujarat this season at 4/24. He also happens to have the best bowling economy of the team at 6.73.

3) Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand speedster has been a bit expensive in this year’s edition but has picked up 12 wickets in as many matches, making him the third highest wicket-taker for the Titans with best figures of 4/24.