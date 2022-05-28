New Delhi: After almost two months of action, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is at its deciding point, where newbies Gujarat Titans and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will square off against each other to lift the glittering silverware at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday. For Gujarat, winning the trophy at their home ground will be the perfect ending to their season of firsts, where they exceeded every pre-tournament expectation, becoming the table-toppers and then earning a direct ticket to the title clash. For Rajasthan, making an appearance in the final after winning their only title in 2008, it will be a golden opportunity to pay a superb tribute to their leader of the inaugural trophy run and leg-spin legend, Shane Warne. Let’s look at some of the key battles of the grand finale.

1) Jos Buttler vs Mohammad Shami: When the highest run-getter of the tournament takes on the leading wicket-taker of Gujarat Titans, it will be one heck of a battle. Buttler has been in scintillating form this season as he has slammed a total of 4 centuries in the 15th edition of the IPL. Shami has been the best bowler of the Titans and he’ll be key in the early overs when the Englishman opens the innings for the Royals.

2) Hardik Pandya vs Prasidh Krishna: Skipper Pandya is the leading run-getter for Gujarat this season and has played a big role in the Titans’ successful season that too at his first stint as captain. It will be a tough battle on the cards in the final, when he go face to face with Prasidh Krishna. Krishna is the leading wicket-taker for the Royals this season and occupies the 10th position in the top wicket-takers list of the tournament. The 26-year old was influential in his side’s last outing against RCB and he is expected to be at his very best in the final as well.

3) David Miller vs Yuzvendra Chahal: Miller has the highest batting average of the tournament at 64.14 and he is the second highest run-getter for Gujarat this season. In the last match, Miller played a blistering knock of 68 off 38 deliveries to take his side over the finishing line against Rajasthan. On the other hand Yuzvendra Chahal is in contention for the Purple Cap and would be interesting to see how the South Africa fair against the joint leading wicket-taker of the tournament on Sunday.

4) Sanju Samson vs Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the second highest wicket-taker for Gujarat this season and his main battle will be against Royal’s warrior of many battles- Sanju Samson. Skipper Samson has so far amassed 444 runs in 14 matches, making him the second-highest run-getter for the Royals. The battle between the two flamboyant cricketers is surely one of the key one-on-one match-ups to look forward to in the final.