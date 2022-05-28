Ahmedabad: After almost two months of action, the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is at its deciding point, where newbies Gujarat Titans and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will square off against each other to lift the glittering silverware at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

Before the all important final, a look at some of the T20 records held by cricketers who have played on this ground inaugrated in 2020.

Most Runs At The Venue – Virat Kohli (258)

Kohli holds the record for the most runs (258 runs in 6 innings) followed by Jos Buttler (172 runs in 5 innings) followed by Dawid Malan (148 runs in 5 innings).

Highest Individual Score At The Venue – Jos Buttler (83*)

Jos Buttler holds the record for the highest individual score followed by Virat Kohli (80*) followed by Dawid Malan (68). All this scores came in the England tour of India 2021 where the hosts won the T20 series 3-2.

Highest Total At The Venue – India (224/2 after 20 overs)

Team India scored 224/2 against England at the Narendra Modi stadium. The second highest total (192/3) also belong to India.

Best Bowling Figures At The Venue – Jofra Archer (4/33)

England’s speedster Jofra Archer holds the record for best bowling figures in a match followed by teammate Mark Wood (3/31).

Most Wickets At The Venue – Shardul Thakur (8)

Shardul Thakur was player of the series against England in 2021. Thakur picked up 8 wickets at a average of 21 in 5 matches at an economy of 9.69 followed by Archer (7 wickets in 5 matches) at an economy of 7.15.

The final of the Indian Premier League 2022 will start at 2000 hrs instead of 1930 hrs due to the extra activities of a closing ceremony, before the start of the game.