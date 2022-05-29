Ahmedabad: Matthew Wade is an aggressive top-order batter and he would hope he can forget about what has happened thus far and focus on the final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Wade has not had a brilliant season and he would like to stand up and get counted when Gujarat take on Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi stadium. Claiming that he loves the big occasions, Wade sounded optimistic ahead of the summit clash.

Wade said while speaking on cricket.com.au: “I like big games, I like finals, it’s something that I’ve really enjoyed over my career, is being able to turn a couple of performances on in finals and hopefully I can do that as well in the final.”