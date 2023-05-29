Advertisement

IPL Final: Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Records During CSK Vs GT Clash

GT's Shubman Gill has the chance to create history and break bunch of Virat Kohli record in IPL during the final match against CSK

IPL Final: Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Records During CSK Vs GT Clash
Updated: May 29, 2023 5:23 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: The much-awaited IPL 2023 final clash between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium was postponed on 29th May, Monday due to the heavy rain and bad weather condition in Ahmedabad. The match will now be played on the reserve day for the final.

Gujarat Titans currently hold both the Orange and the Purple cap. However, it is the young star opener Shubman Gill that has stolen the light from everyone in this tournament. He has shattered many records and now is on the verge of shattering the biggest records, set by none other than his idol Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli Records

The GT's star opener has his eyes on a bunch of Virat Kohli records. He currently got 851 runs in 16 matches including 3 centuries. If Shubman Gill manages to smash his fourth century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He will become the third batter after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to smash four centuries in a single IPL season.

That would also provide him with an opportunity to shatter another one of Virat Kohli's records. The former RCB skipper score 973 runs during the 2016 edition of IPL and that is still the record for the most runs scored by a batter in a single IPL edition. If Shubman can replicate the innings similar to the one he played against MI in Qualifier 2, he can break that record as he needs 123 more runs to reach that milestone.

There's also a record that Shubman has the highest chance of breaking in the upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings and it is for the most runs scored by a batter against spin in a single season. Currently, that record is with none other than Virat Kohli with 364 runs that he scored back in 2016 and Shubman has scored 363 runs against Spin this season and just needs two more runs to break the record for Kohli.

Also Read

More News ›
IPL Final: Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Records During CSK Vs GT Clash
IPL 2023: Know What Will Happen If Rain Washes Out Reserve Day For CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final
LIVE CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: Rain Set To Arrive In Evening, Curtailed Game Possible
Their Legacies Are Immortal...: Shubman Gill On Being Hailed As Next Big Player
'Tilak Varma Should Focus On Improving His Weaknesses': Sehwag Offers Valuable Advice To Young MI Star
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2023: Know What Will Happen If Rain Washes Out Reserve Day For CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final

IPL 2023: Know What Will Happen If Rain Washes Out Reserve D...

LIVE CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Weather Report: Rain Set To Arrive In Evening, Curtailed Game Possible

LIVE CSK vs GT IPL Final Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Wea...

Their Legacies Are Immortal...: Shubman Gill On Being Hailed As Next Big Player

Their Legacies Are Immortal...: Shubman Gill On Being Hailed...

'Tilak Varma Should Focus On Improving His Weaknesses': Sehwag Offers Valuable Advice To Young MI Star

'Tilak Varma Should Focus On Improving His Weaknesses': Sehw...

ICC Expecting Full Crowds For Four Days Of WTC Final At Oval

ICC Expecting Full Crowds For Four Days Of WTC Final At Oval...

Advertisement