IPL Final: Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli's Records During CSK Vs GT Clash

GT's Shubman Gill has the chance to create history and break bunch of Virat Kohli record in IPL during the final match against CSK

New Delhi: The much-awaited IPL 2023 final clash between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium was postponed on 29th May, Monday due to the heavy rain and bad weather condition in Ahmedabad. The match will now be played on the reserve day for the final.

Gujarat Titans currently hold both the Orange and the Purple cap. However, it is the young star opener Shubman Gill that has stolen the light from everyone in this tournament. He has shattered many records and now is on the verge of shattering the biggest records, set by none other than his idol Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill Eyes Virat Kohli Records The GT's star opener has his eyes on a bunch of Virat Kohli records. He currently got 851 runs in 16 matches including 3 centuries. If Shubman Gill manages to smash his fourth century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He will become the third batter after Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler to smash four centuries in a single IPL season.

That would also provide him with an opportunity to shatter another one of Virat Kohli's records. The former RCB skipper score 973 runs during the 2016 edition of IPL and that is still the record for the most runs scored by a batter in a single IPL edition. If Shubman can replicate the innings similar to the one he played against MI in Qualifier 2, he can break that record as he needs 123 more runs to reach that milestone.