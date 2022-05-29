<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> A determined Gujarat Titans made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by clinching the 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in front of a roaring home crowd of 1,04,859 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022, Gujarat have capped off a season where they exceeded everyone's pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition. <p></p> <p></p>Check out some of the best twitter reactions from <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gujarat_titans</a> - The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> 2022 Champions! &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f; &#x1f3c6; &#x1f44d; <p></p> <p></p>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hardikpandya7</a>-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. &#x1f64c;&#x1f64c; <a href="https://twitter.com/GCAMotera?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GCAMotera</a> <p></p> <p></p>A round of applause for the spirited <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a>! &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTvRR</a> <a href="https://t.co/LfIpmP4m2f">pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1530979535629721600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Party kithhe karni ae hun, Nehra ji? Garbe de naal bhangra vi karange. BIG CONGRATULATIONS <a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gujarat_titans</a> CHAMPIONS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> Commendable play throughout the tournament. Kudos to the captain <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hardikpandya7</a> and the team &#x1f44f; &#x1f44f; Great innings at the big stage <a href="https://twitter.com/ShubmanGill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShubmanGill</a> &#x1f44f; <a href="https://t.co/2qWmDtIwnf">pic.twitter.com/2qWmDtIwnf</a></p> <p></p> Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) <a href="https://twitter.com/harbhajan_singh/status/1530977650231382016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Remember The Titans! <p></p>Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hardikpandya7</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gujarat_titans</a> &#x1f64c;&#x1f3fc;&#x1f44f;&#x1f3fd; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLFinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLFinals</a> <a href="https://t.co/bneB3NChzF">pic.twitter.com/bneB3NChzF</a></p> <p></p> Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) <a href="https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1530974622648135680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A very hearty congratulations to <a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gujarat_titans</a> from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperGiants</a> family! Our clashes with you were truly legendary and the trophy has gone to deserving hands. See you next season!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AbApniBaariHai?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AbApniBaariHai</a>&#x1f4aa; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> &#x1f3c6; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bhaukaalmachadenge?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bhaukaalmachadenge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lsg?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lsg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LucknowSuperGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LucknowSuperGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TataIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TataIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/AaHJMPzbDb">pic.twitter.com/AaHJMPzbDb</a></p> <p></p> Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1530982911570083840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hardikpandya7</a> has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLFinal?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLFinal</a> <a href="https://t.co/dnTKOoAO4K">pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K</a></p> <p></p> Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) <a href="https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1530978427712327680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets</strong>