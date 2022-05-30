Ahmedabad: Things did not go as per plan for Ravichandran Ashwin during the IPL final on Sunday against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Defending a low total, Ashwin was expected to to rise to the occasion being a senior bowler in the side – but that did not happen. The veteran spinner conceded 32 runs in three overs and did not pick up a wicket.

Following the loss, former India opener Virender Sehwag said Ashwin should have stuck to his stock delivery – that is the off-spinner.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz: “Ashwin should have stuck with his off-spin deliveries, because it was troubling the batters. Instead, he bowled his carrom balls. There was even a rough patch formed by the end, that could have troubled Gill. He could have tried to dismiss Pandya as well like that. But, his mindset is different, tries for wickets with his variations.”