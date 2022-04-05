IPL Media Rights Auction | New Delhi: Amazon, Facebook and Netflix are likely to bid for the Rs 50,000 IPL media rights. According to a report by The Times of India, global tech giant Apple may pick the tender document next week. Media reports have suggested that Facebook and Netflix may also jump on the bandwagon. Some of the biggest media companies like Disney, Zee-Sony, Amazon and TV18-Viacom have already bought the tender documents.

The IPL media rights cost has jumped considerably in the last 14 years, since its inception in 2008. Currently, 10 teams are competing for the coveted title in the IPL Season 15 (IPL 2022). Star Sports, the current broadcasting sponsor, had bought the rights for Rs 16,347 crore five years ago. This year, however, the price may fall somewhere between Rs 45,000 crore-Rs 50,000 crores, according to Economic Times (ET).

IPL TV Broadcasting Rights- First Bucket

According to a report by Economic Times (ET), the BCCI has already set the base price for television rights for 2023-2027 at Rs 18,130 crore. This year, the price may be as high as 300 per cent of the previous valuation. The base price, for each of the 74 games per season, has been set at Rs 90 crore. The price set by BCCI may rise on a pro-rata basis if the number of matches goes up.

IPL Digital Rights- Second Bucket

After the TV rights, the base price for the digital rights has been set at Rs 12,200 crore. Digital rights are expected to sell like hot cakes as the consumption patterns of the Indian audience are undergoing a massive change.

18 Games including the opener and four play-offs- Third bucket

The third bucket includes 18 games which include the opener and four play-off matches. The base price for it has been fixed at Rs 1,440 crore. The matches will be telecasted on a single platform.

Overseas TV and Digital rights- Fourth Bucket

The base price for overseas broadcasting and digital rights has been fixed at Rs 1,100 crore.

Unlike last year, the companies will not be able to put in a composite bid. They will have to put a separate bid for each bucket. As of now, the rights are up for grabs.