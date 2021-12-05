New Delhi: With the launch of two new franchises, a major auction is in line to be held next month ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since teams were only allowed to keep a maximum of four players before the big auction, the remaining eight franchises had to release a list of players who were regular at their respective franchise. Also, two new teams – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – could sign three players per team – with no more than 2 Indians and 1 uncapped – ahead of the auction. Most players who did not get retained will go under the hammer, and may be sold for a large sum.

Having said that, India’s former opening batter, Aakash Chopra, in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, called for six Indian players who could be purchased for a hefty price during the mega auction.

Chopra feels that franchises will have to break the bank to buy the likes of Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan. All these Indian players have brought great value to their respective IPL franchises.

“Hardik Pandya will be an expensive buy. Don’t look at his current form, injuries as no other all-rounder can match his skillset. He can bat no. 5, 6 and 7, can bowl a few overs as well, plus he is a gun fielder. So, I think he will be very expensive buy,” said Chopra.

“Harshal Patel was not retained (by RCB). He is a proven commodity. He is not one season wonder as he recently played for India and did well. It’s not like that he has performed in a few grounds. He has bowled well everywhere he has played, and has got plenty of variations up his sleeves,” he added.

“Deepak Chahar will be another player to keep an eye on. He is someone who takes wickets in the first six overs. So, he is a match winner. He can also bat as well. He was in CSK so didn’t bat that much, but at another franchise, he will get the chance to bat as well,” he stated.

“Rahul Chahar will also be an expensive buy. There are other leg spinners but I think there will be tug of war between 2-3 franchises for Rahul Chahar.