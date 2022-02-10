Ahmedabad: Built in the mode of Andre Russell, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith can be a surprise pick in the IPL mega auctions set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A lot of franchises will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings in the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies, and Smith has already got his name in the notebooks of quite a few scouts, given his exploits with the bat and ball in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Having put himself in the bracket of 2 crores, Smith is hopeful of bagging a good lucrative IPL contract in the mega auctions and with two new teams looking to build their team, chances are he will.

“Quite excited going to the auction, I would say. If I get selected, that will be good. My hopes are high on getting selected,” the 28-year-old said in a virtual media interaction after the second ODI in Ahmedabad.

Russell has been a great influence in his life and Smith plans to play a similar brand of cricket in the years to come.

“I’m really influenced by Andre Russell I would say. He plays a similar kind of cricket, both with the batting style and bowling. Watching him over the years, I’ve picked up a few in terms of his batting,” he said.

Comparing both the formats, Smith reckons ODI cricket is more challenging than T20 cricket.

“It’s about consistency. Generally, International cricket is not easy. In T20 you have just four overs (to bowl), here you have to bowl 10 overs so you have to fit and be consistent.”