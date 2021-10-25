New Delhi: BCCI announced on Monday inclusion of two new teams in the Indian Premier League as in Ahmedabad and Lucknow and fans just can’t get over it. New teams in the cash-rich league is nothing new but this time fans have will be seeing a team, where the owner of the team has placed a whooping 7000 crore as bid to win the rights. RPSG group owned by Sanjiv Goenka, who also happens to be the owner of Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan have placed a bid of astronomical numbers. On the other hand, CVC Capital won the rights to own the Ahmedabad franchise team.

As a result of the extension, the fans will get to see a total of 74 matches from the next season onwards with each team playing 7 a piece home and away games.

Here are some of the reactions of the fans on Twitter, reacting to the big announcement.

Welcome to the club, Lucknow and Ahmedabad 💙 See you on the pitch in 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ 🤩#IPL2022 #IPLNewTeam Aarav (@IAmAarav7) October 25, 2021

The top bid of Rs 7,200 crore for an @IPL team is almost 80% Puducherry’s annual budget. #IPLbidding #IPLNewTeam T.N. Raghu (@tnrags) October 25, 2021

So excited for the Lucknow team!!!!!#IPLNewTeam Tanya (@TheLameNameGame) October 25, 2021

Finally happy to see the announcement for the team from Ahmedabad in IPL2022. Cheers to all the Amdavadis out there!🙌#BCCI #IPLAuction #IPLNewTeam #Ahmedabad Parshva Shah (@parshva00) October 25, 2021

With two more adding up to the fray, IPL fans can expect a cracker-jack of a season, next year.