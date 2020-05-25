The cash-rich Indian Premier League was set to witness former India skipper MS Dhoni, who has not played international cricket since the 2019 Cricket World Cup, but with the T20 tournament postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown, former India cricketer Ajay Ratra feels it will be difficult for him to make a comeback. Ratra, on the other hand, did not write his comeback completely as he felt with Dhoni you never know.

“You see, Dhoni is a very unpredictable player but yes there has been a long time since he played competitive cricket. IPL 2020 seemed quite decisive for his international career. The team management would have closely monitored his performance and also how other wicketkeepers would’ve done during the IPL. Unfortunately, IPL getting postponed indefinitely makes it (Dhoni’s comeback) difficult but you never know with Dhoni,” Ratra told Mykhel.

Earlier, India coach Ravi Shastri had said Dhoni’s performances in the IPL will determine he will make it to the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup or not.

With the BCCI waiting for the green signal from the government, it is highly unlikely the T20 tournament will take place in the next two months.

In March, Dhoni had also attended the pre-season camp in Chennai in the build-up to the IPL, which had to be called off midway due to the pandemic.