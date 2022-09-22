IPL To Return To Its Old Home And Away Format In 2023, Confirms Sourav Ganguly

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> The Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has conveyed to the Board's affiliated state units. The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind close doors across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match. <p></p> <p></p>"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units. <p></p> <p></p>The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Expecting Women's IPL to to start early next year</strong> <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year. <p></p> <p></p>PTI had last month reported that the tournament is likely to take place in March after the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. <p></p> <p></p>"The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women's IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year," Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20. <p></p> <p></p>The Women's IPL is expected to raise the standard of women's cricket in India. <p></p> <p></p>Besides the the Women's IPL, the BCCI is also launching a girls under-15 ODI tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women's cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level," Ganguly wrote. <p></p> <p></p>The inaugural women's under-15 event will be played from December 26 to January 12 across five venues -- Bangalore, Ranchi, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, Pune.