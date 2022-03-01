New Delhi: There has been massive debate over which is a bigger T20 league – PSL or IPL? While most plaudits believe – given the quality of top international stars that participate – the Indian league pips the rival Pakistan equivalent. While the quality of cricket is still debatable, the money involved in IPL – easily makes it bigger than PSL.

Lahore Qalandars, who recently won the PSL 2022 title, has received PKR 80 million (INR 3.40 crore approx). On the other hand, the winner of IPL 2022 will get a whopping INR 20 crore. Chennai Super Kings, who won in 2021, received Rs 20 Cr. That also means that the IPL winning team prize money is around five times more than PSL.