India’s white-ball captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj along with their – double deputy – Smriti Mandhana have been named captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity squads respectively for the 2020 edition of IPL women’s T20 Challenge. On Sunday, BCCI announced the full schedule and complete squads with the three round-robin games to be played on November 4, 5, and 7 while the final will be played on November 9. The venues for the T20 matches are yet to be announced while all the matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST, the same time as the evening games of the IPL.

All three senior players led the teams during the last edition also and their appointments were on the expected lines. The most notable inclusion was Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who is the first from her nation to get a maiden call-up in the mini-league. Chantham scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century in Australia earlier this year.

The T20 Challenge, to be played during the IPL play-offs, will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game.

“The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted in a media release. Each team has four overseas players each.

Amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, there were question marks over the event with no selection committee in place till 10 days back.

However BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was always confident about holding the event and once Neetu David led the selection committee was appointed, the decks got cleared.

The other issue was the dates of the tournament clashed with Women’s Big Bash League – WBBL -, which starts later this month. None of the top players from Australia and also the star attractions from England and New Zealand aren’t available this time round.

In fact, BCCI’s move to have the T20 Challenge in October invited criticism from star keeper-opener Alyssa Healy who didn’t hide her disappointment on social media.

The top foreign stars to participate in the tournament include batswoman Deandra Dottin of the West Indies, England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and her teammate Danielle Wyatt.

From Sri Lanka there is Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka and Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun will bolster the various teams.

The other foreign players are Shakera Selman of West Indies, Sune Luus of South Africa and White Ferns’ only representative Leigh Kasperek.

Thirty-odd Indian players due to take part in the three-team competition have already been asked to assemble in Mumbai by October 13.

The players will then quarantine for more than a week and they will be tested multiple times in that period.

The players are likely to depart for UAE on October 22, after which they will go undergo a six-day quarantine like all players competing in the men’s IPL.

They will enter the event’s bio-bubble after three negative RT-PCR tests. The venue of the event has not been announced yet but it is likely to be held in Sharjah.

SQUADS –

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sun Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

IPL Women’s T20 Challenge Schedule

04/11/2020 – Supernovas vs velocity

05/11/2020 – velocity vs Trailblazers

07/11/2020 – Trailblazers vs Supernovas

09/11/2020 – Final.

The matches will start at 7:30 IST.