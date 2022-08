IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20I, At Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T2

IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 1st T20II, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

TOSS: The match toss between Ireland & Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRE VS AFG My Dream11 Team

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Mark Adair, Rashid Khan, Barry McCarthy.

IRE VS AFG Probable XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.