IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, At Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan

IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

My Dream11 Team Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction IRE VS AFG 2022: Best players list of IRE VS AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Ireland & Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRE VS AFG My Dream11 Team

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harry Tector (c), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani (vc), Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Barry McCarthy, Naveen-ul-Haq.

IRE VS AFG Probable XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.