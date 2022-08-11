IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, At Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>IRE VS AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 2nd T20I, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction IRE VS AFG 2022: Best players list of IRE VS AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Ireland &amp; Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 8:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE VS AFG My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harry Tector (c), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani (vc), Gareth Delany, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Barry McCarthy, Naveen-ul-Haq. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE VS AFG Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Afghanistan:</strong> Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.