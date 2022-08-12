IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>After winning first and second match of the T20I series, Ireland will clash with Afghanistan in the third fixture of the series on 12<sup>th</sup> August, Friday at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland is giving their best and are all set to continue their maiden series win. While Afghanistan will try their level best to get a comeback and beat Ireland in the remaining three matches. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Ireland vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction IRE VS AFG 2022: Best players list of IRE vs AFG, Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Ireland &amp; Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 8:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE vs AFG My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Rashid Khan (VC), Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IRE vs AFG Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little <p></p> <p></p><strong>Afghanistan:</strong> Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.