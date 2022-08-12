IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, At Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan

After winning first and second match of the T20I series, Ireland will clash with Afghanistan in the third fixture of the series on 12th August, Friday at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast. Ireland is giving their best and are all set to continue their maiden series win. While Afghanistan will try their level best to get a comeback and beat Ireland in the remaining three matches.

IRE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Ireland vs Afghanistan : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For 3rd T20I, Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

TOSS: The match toss between Ireland & Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 8:00 PM IST and 3:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast

IRE vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Lorcan Tucker, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Usman Ghani, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Mohammad Nabi, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Rashid Khan (VC), Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

IRE vs AFG Probable XI

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.