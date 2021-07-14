New Delhi: Ireland, on Tuesday, created history as they beat South Africa for the first-ever time by 43 runs. Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector were the architects of Ireland’s win as they scored 102 and 79 runs respectively to power their team to a par score of 290 runs. Subsequently, the hosts were able to skittle out the hosts for 247 after Mark Adair, Joshua Little and Andy McBrine scalped two wickets each.

Furthermore, Dockrell provided the finishing touches for Ireland as he scored 45 off just 23 balls to propel Ireland’s score to 290 runs.

With this win, Ireland has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first game was called off due to rain.

Chasing 291, South Africa batsman Janneman Malan scored 84 while Rassie van der Dussen played a knock of 49, but no other batter apart from him managed to stay at the crease for a long haul.

As a result, South Africa has bundled out for 247 inside 49 runs, giving hosts Ireland a victory by 43 runs.

Andrew Balbirnie said in the post-match presentation, “We were put in on a greenish wicket, and they had good bowlers. The way our guys bowled at the death and the middle was amazing. It was a win that we really needed. I thought we outfielded them today, which made the difference. Tector’s freedom while batting was match-winning. We’ll enjoy this – it’s the first time we have beaten them and it’s a huge day for Ireland. We will have a few beers, it’s not every day that you beat a team of this stature but we have another target in mind, that is to win the series on Friday. I didn’t want to disturb the middle order that much, and McBrine’s 30 and his bowling was exceptional today, and I just couldn’t be prouder of this group. Facing players of the calibre of Rabada and co. and coming out with a decent score, that’s why you play international cricket. We’re pushing hard to get maximum League points this series”.

For South Africa, Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi returned with one wicket each.

The series decider will now be played on Friday.

Brief Scores: Ireland 290/5 (Andrew Balbirnie 102, Harry Tector, 79, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-73); South Africa 247 all out (Janneman Malan 84, Rassie van der Dussen 49, Andy McBrine 2-34). (ANI)

