All-rounder Curtis Campher has received his maiden call-up for Ireland in the shortest format of cricket, having recovered from an ankle injury, as Cricket Ireland (CI) announced its T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming fixtures against Zimbabwe, scheduled to commence on August 27 in Dublin with the first T20I.

All players except uncapped Stephen Doheny have been retained into the squad after the South Africa series and senior player William Porterfield has also returned to the ODI mix after sustaining a finger injury in the South Africa series.

The white-ball series (five T20Is and 3 ODIs) forms an important part of the home side’s preparation in the lead up to ICC T20 World Cup in October-November, while the three-match ODIs are also critical to both teams as they form part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Andrew White, chair of national men’s selectors, emphasised the increased flexibility required during the T20 World Cup and preparations for the same will be finalised in this series.

“Given the T20 World Cup starting in two months we want to provide as much playing time for the players in this format as possible.

“While we have kept faith with the squad that played in the recent South Africa series, we have additionally brought Curtis Campher in for his first call-up for Ireland in the T20 format. Curtis is back bowling following his injury and will add a dynamic batting and bowling presence to the squad. His inclusion will provide Graham Ford and Andrew Balbirnie with increased flexibility as they look to finalise their plans ahead of the World Cup.

“As we are all aware, there are no longer any meaningless ODIs when it comes to the World Cup Super League, and we have selected a squad that recognises the good performances put in during the recent South Africa series,” said White.

“William Porterfield likewise has overcome his finger injury sustained during the South Africa series, and the uncapped Graham Kennedy continued to impress coaches in Somerset last week, and retains his place in the squad with his all-round ability.”

Ireland T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland ODI Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Kennedy, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, William Porterfield, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.