Ireland vs India Live Streaming 1st T20I in India: When and Where to Watch

New Delhi: India will lock horns against Ireland on June 26 Sunday. Hardik Pandya will lead the India side, The first T20I will be played at Malahide Cricket Club. Facing India in their backyard, especially facing off against middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav as well as senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, is something which leg-spin all-rounder Gareth Delany is quite eager for when the T20I matches happen in Malahide on June 26 and 28.

With tickets for both matches sold out, Delany, who has played 12 ODIs and 37 T20Is for Ireland, is hoping to put up a good show against Suryakumar as well as Bhuvneshwar.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs Ireland 1st T20I

When is the India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will take place on Sunday, June 25 in Malahide Cricket Club.

What is the Timings of India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will kickstart at 9PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Boradcast The India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match in India?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be broadcasted live on Sony Six & Sony Six HD in India.

Where You Can Live Stream The India vs Ireland 1st T2oI match in India?

The India vs Ireland 1st T20I match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

India & Ireland Squads

India: Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Conor Olphert, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.