Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Ireland vs Nepal Today Match Live Streaming: Ireland will face Nepal to end the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023 in seventh place on July 4 at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Interestingly, this is the first time the two teams will face each other in the history of an ODI game and will look forward to securing a win.

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is a high-scoring batting-friendly pitch. The team that wins the toss will want to bowl first, as six times out of the seven teams, the chasing team has won in this tournament.

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

The temperature in Harare will go up to 22 degrees Celsius with a wind speed of 11 km/h. It is a sunny day, so there are no chances of rain.

Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Ireland vs Nepal match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

IRE vs NEP: Probable XIs: Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young