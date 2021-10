Ireland failed to qualify for Super 10 in the 2016 T20 World Cup but this time under the leadership of Andy Balbirnie, the squad looks much stronger and better. The Irish team has evolved as a team in the last few years and have some experienced pros such as Paul Stirling, George Dockrell, Andy Balbirnie, and Kevin O’Brien. They also have a few young guns in their squad who possess a better understanding of the game as far as the shortest format is concerned. Ireland have not won a T20 World Cup game against Netherlands so far and they would be keen to get a win here. Will they be able to do so? We will find out. Stay tuned for toss and further updates as this game promises to be a nutcracker.