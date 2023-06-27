Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Ireland vs United Arab Emirates Today Match Live Streaming: Ireland are going to face UAE in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on June 27, 2023, at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo. Even though both teams are out of the race to qualify for the World Cup, both have lost three matches each. Ireland is dominant, as out of eight matches, they have won seven of them. Both teams will look forward to ending the tournament on a winning note.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo Athletic Club is a balanced pitch, but batters need some time to play long shots at this venue. The team, who wins the toss should opt to bat first. The average first-inning score at the venue is 275 290.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Bulawayo, and the highest temperature can go up to 24 C with a wind speed of 11 km/h. There are no chances of rain, but the humidity will be 31 percent.

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Ireland vs United Arab Emirates match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

Squads Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.