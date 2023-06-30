Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Ireland vs United States Today Match Live Streaming: The ICC World Cup qualifier match between Ireland and the USA will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on June 30. This match will be a battle for the No. 7 position. In total six teams have made it to the Super Six of the tournament. On one hand Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies qualified from Group A, while Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman qualified from Group B.

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club is both a batting and bowling pitch. The pitch helps pacers in the initial overs, while spinners and slower bowlers benefit later in the game.

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Harare; the maximum temperature can go up to 26 degrees Celcius with a wind speed of 11 km/h. There is no chance of rain, and it will be a pleasant day for the game.

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Ireland vs United States match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

IRE vs USA: Probable XIs: Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little