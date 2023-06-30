Advertisement

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup Qualifier - Match Preview, Pitch and Weather Update All You Need To Know

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Updated: June 30, 2023 12:05 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Ireland vs United States Today Match Live Streaming: The ICC World Cup qualifier match between Ireland and the USA will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on June 30. This match will be a battle for the No. 7 position. In total six teams have made it to the Super Six of the tournament. On one hand Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies qualified from Group A, while Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman qualified from Group B.

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Pitch Report

The pitch at Takashinga Sports Club is both a batting and bowling pitch. The pitch helps pacers in the initial overs, while spinners and slower bowlers benefit later in the game.

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Weather Report

It is a sunny day in Harare; the maximum temperature can go up to 26 degrees Celcius with a wind speed of 11 km/h. There is no chance of rain, and it will be a pleasant day for the game.

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming

Ireland vs United States match will be telecasted on Star Sports Channels in India while fans can watch the live streaming on the Hotstar app.

IRE vs USA: Probable XIs:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicketkeeper), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wicketkeeper), Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar

 

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
Ireland vs United Arab Emirates ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: ENG vs AUS 2nd Test match Live cricket score at Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Live Score-England vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and Updates: SL vs NED Super Sixes - 2 match Live cricket score at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Live Score-Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score and U...

Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IRE vs USA Play-off match Live cricket score at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Live Score-Ireland vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: IR...

World Cup 2023: Unprecedented Surge In Hotel Prices On Day Of ‘India Vs Pakistan’ Match In Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: Unprecedented Surge In Hotel Prices On Day O...

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: How To Watch On TV And Free Online?

Ireland vs United States ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live ...

Advertisement