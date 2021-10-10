<strong>Harare:</strong> Openers Gaby Lewis, and Leah Paul put together a hundred-run stand as Ireland chased down 179 to beat Zimbabwe by eight wickets with 11 overs to spare and take a 2-1 lead in the four-match ODI series. <p></p> <p></p>Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Zimbabwe were all out for 178 in 47 overs. In response, Ireland 179/2 in 39 overs with Gaby Lewis hitting 96 off 129 balls and Leah Paul scoring 63 off 83. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 179 for the win, openers Leah Paul and Gaby Lewis continued where they left off in the previous game where they each scored a half-century in Ireland's 80-run win. They ensured that Ireland did not lose early wickets and built a solid partnership to take the team to 37/0 in 10 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Leah and Gaby soon reached their respective fifties for the second game in a row and also brought up their second consecutive 100-run opening stand. <p></p> <p></p>Zimbabwe finally got a breakthrough and broke the 145-run opening stand. Tasmeen Granger dismissed Leah for 63. Four over later, Amy Hunter was Granger's next victim as she fell for 4. <p></p> <p></p>Gaby and Orla Prendergast then took Ireland to victory with 11 overs to spare, with the former left stranded on four runs short of her maiden ODI century. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, openers Chiedza Dhururu and Modester Mupachikwa got Zimbabwe off to a steady start with a 39-run stand. The decision to introduce spin and bring Cara Murray into the attack proved to be a brilliant one as she removed the openers off consecutive overs. <p></p> <p></p>Mary-Anne Musonda's counter-attacking 22-ball 26 helped Zimbabwe keep the scoreboard ticking but her wicket triggered a mini-collapse. The hosts lost three wickets for five runs in a span of four overs, with Leah Paul accounting for two scalps as they lost half their side for 81. <p></p> <p></p>Loreen Tshuma and Precious Marange revived Zimbabwe's innings with a 34-run partnership but Celeste Raack broke the back of the lower-order with three wickets. The tail did not offer much resistance as Zimbabwe were bundled out for 178. <p></p> <p></p>The two teams will clash in the final ODI on Monday.