Known for his big-hitting prowess and powerful strokes - Yusuf Pathan was one of the biggest names among Indian cricketers who failed to attract any buyers in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction in Kolkata. <p></p> <p></p>After being offloaded by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the auction, Yusuf categorized himself under the base price bracket of Rs 1 crore. With most franchisees opting to bid for the younger players, the 37-year-old found no takers on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Backing his elder brother after the IPL auction snub, younger brother Irfan Pathan penned down a special message for and called him a real match-winner. "Small hiccups doesn't define your career, you have been outstanding throughout. A real match-winner. Love you always Lala," tweeted Irfan from his official handle. <p></p> <p></p>Yusuf last played in IPL for SRH franchise in the 2018 and 2019 season. He was released by the team after two ordinary outings in the past two editions. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Small hiccups doesn't define your career,you have been outstanding thru out. A real match winner. Love you always Lala <a href="https://twitter.com/iamyusufpathan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamyusufpathan</a> <a href="https://t.co/h3tw3AjoGS">pic.twitter.com/h3tw3AjoGS</a></p> <p></p> Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1207731039566610432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 19, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Particularly in the 2019 season, Yusuf had a nightmarish outing when he featured in 10 matches, scoring a total of just 40 runs at an average of 13.33 with a high score of 16 not out. <p></p> <p></p>The burly all-rounder spent a major part of his IPL career with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between the years 2011-17 and played a key role in the franchise's title triumphs in 2012 and 2014. <p></p> <p></p>Yusuf has scored a total of 2,241 runs at a strike rate of 142.97 in IPL. Besides, he has also scalped 42 wickets having an economy of 7.40.