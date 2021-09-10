Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and heaped praise on Virat Kohli and Co and picked them as the favourites to win, when the two sides meet in the rematch of the cancelled Test match of Manchester. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier today, just two hours before the game, Indian players refused to take the pitch due to safety concerns after physio, Yogesh Parmar was tested positive. Earlier head coach Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Nitin Patel tested positive in the previous Test and are currently spending time in isolation. However BCCI have announced their partnership with ECB, in an official statement and will try to resolve and reschedule the Final Test. <p></p><div class="adMinHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot11" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad1" data-google-query-id="CMOXpe_f9PICFUse1QodzP8Ggw"> <p></p> <p></p>The Virat Kohli led side showed fantastic character and fighting spirit which made them go 2-1 up in the Test series, with a penultimate match left to play to decide the winner. <p></p> <p></p>"India showed great character &amp; fighting spirit throughout the series. Giving it back to them with top level of skills was something to be proud of this team. I'm sure India will be the favourites whenever this 'postponed' match will be held," Pathan tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India showed great character &amp; fighting spirit throughout the series. Giving it back to them with top level of skills was something to be proud of this team. I'm sure India will be the favourites whenever this 'postponed' match will be held <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/5thTest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#5thTest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianCricketTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianCricketTeam</a></p> <p></p> Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1436291301461291014?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to Sky Sports, ECB CEO, Tom Harrison said that the rematch between the sides could be a one-off encounter instead of a continuation of the series. <p></p> <p></p>"No, I think it's a stand-alone situation. We have been offered a few other options, probably need to take a look (at those)," Harrison told. <p></p> <p></p>Indian players didn't opt to take the field on Friday as Covid-related concerns loom, leaving them cautious as the Indian Premier League is just days away. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id="adslot11" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad1" data-google-query-id="CMOXpe_f9PICFUse1QodzP8Ggw"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>