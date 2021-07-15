Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed the Baroda Cricket Association after all-rounder Deepak Hooda decided to leave Baroda ahead of the upcoming domestic season. Pathan feels Hooda leaving Baroda is a “huge loss” for the Baroda cricket as the batsman could have easily played for another 10 years for the side. Pathan, who has played most of the domestic cricket for Baroda, termed it ‘utterly disappointing’.

“How many cricket associations will lose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing!” the 36-year-old Pathan tweeted on Thursday.

Hooda has expectedly left the Baroda cricket team after a fall-out with skipper Krunal Pandya during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy last season. He has been granted NOC by the Baroda Cricket Association. The Rohtak-born all-rounder reportedly planning to join Rajasthan.

Hooda had claimed that Krunal had misbehaved with him. The 26-year-old Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has played 46 matches and scored 2,908 runs, with nine hundred, 15 fifties. A right-arm off-spinner Hooda has also 20 wickets to his name.

In January, the BCA had suspended Hooda, who had stormed out of the state team’s camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, during last domestic season on charges of “indiscipline” and “bringing disrespect to the game.”

Irfan’s brother and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan too echoed similar sentiments. “Deepak Hooda was impressive and made a mark in all three domestic formats for Baroda. He was a match-winner and his exit will be a big loss for the team. A game-changer like him has a bright future ahead. I wish him all the best,” tweeted Yusuf.

An official confirmation about Hooda’s next move to Rajasthan is still awaited but the BCA has granted him an NOC (No Objection Certificate).

“We issued the NOC to him on Wednesday. It is unfortunate that he had to leave Baroda. I think the whole issue (of Hooda and Krunal) could have been handled in a more pragmatic way,” BCA secretary Lele said.