Time and again former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has proved he is a gentleman – on and off-the-field. On Saturday, after the Road Safety World Series opener at Wankhede Stadium, where India legends beat their West Indian counterparts, Tendulkar gave Irfan Pathan’s son, Imran, a moment he will remember all his life.

After the match, Tendulkar and Imran engaged in a playful boxing moment, where the two had fun in the dressing room.

“Imran didn’t realise what he did. he will when he grows up #boxing @sachin_rt paji,” Pathan captioned the video.

Chasing 151, India Legends won the match by seven wickets and with 10 balls to spare.

While, the packed stadium roared Tendulkar’s name, it was his opening partner Virender Sehwag who lit the venue with his entertaining and match-winning knock of 74 not out (57 balls, 11 4) taking India to 151/3 in 18.2 overs. Meanwhile, Tendulkar got a quickfire 36 (29 balls, 7 4) before nicking left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn to wicket-keeper Ridley Jacobs.

Put in to bat, West Indies Legends posted a competitive score of 150 in 20 overs, courtesy a fifty from Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel picked up 2 wickets apiece to restrict WI Legends to an achievable total.

The World Series is an annual Twenty20 tournament played between retired cricketers from five countries – Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and India. The former cricketers have come out of retirement to raise awareness about road safety.