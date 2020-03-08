Time and again former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has proved he is a gentleman - on and off-the-field. On Saturday, after the Road Safety World Series opener at Wankhede Stadium, where India legends beat their West Indian counterparts, Tendulkar gave Irfan Pathan's son, Imran, a moment he will remember all his life. <p></p> <p></p>After the match, Tendulkar and Imran engaged in a playful boxing moment, where the two had fun in the dressing room. <p></p> <p></p>"Imran didn't realise what he did. he will when he grows up #boxing @sachin_rt paji," Pathan captioned the video. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Imran?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Imran</a> didn't realise what he did &#x1f92d; he will when he grows up... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boxing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boxing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sachin_rt</a> paji&#x1f607; <a href="https://t.co/RL81yBoYmX">pic.twitter.com/RL81yBoYmX</a></p> <p></p> Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) <a href="https://twitter.com/IrfanPathan/status/1236534481218981888?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 151, India Legends won the match by seven wickets and with 10 balls to spare. <p></p> <p></p>While, the packed stadium roared Tendulkar's name, it was his opening partner <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Virender-Sehwag">Virender Sehwag</a> who lit the venue with his entertaining and match-winning knock of 74 not out (57 balls, 11 4) taking India to 151/3 in 18.2 overs. Meanwhile, Tendulkar got a quickfire 36 (29 balls, 7 4) before nicking left-arm spinner Suleiman Benn to wicket-keeper Ridley Jacobs. <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat, West Indies Legends posted a competitive score of 150 in 20 overs, courtesy a fifty from Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha and Munaf Patel picked up 2 wickets apiece to restrict WI Legends to an achievable total. <p></p> <p></p>The World Series is an annual Twenty20 tournament played between retired cricketers from five countries - Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and India. The former cricketers have come out of retirement to raise awareness about road safety.