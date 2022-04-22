<strong>Navi Mumbai:</strong> Upset after not finding any takers in the IPL mega auction, Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch "jumped" in excitement on getting a call from Kolkata Knight Riders to join the side as a replacement for Alex Hales. <p></p> <p></p>Hales pulled out of the tournament citing bubble fatigue, opening the gate for Finch, who joined KKR at his base price of Rs 1.5-crore. <p></p> <p></p>"It's just a great competition to be a part of and I think when you're not here you really miss it. To have the chance to train and play with the best players in the world consistently I think makes everyone better," Finch told KKR website, on the eve of their match against Gujarat Titans. <p></p> <p></p>"Yeah, of course. Yeah (I was disappointed). But then to get the call from Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) to come and join KKR, I was very excited and jumped at the opportunity." <p></p> <p></p>The former RCB opener replaced a struggling Ajinkya Rahane at the top in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and his KKR debut was marked by a five-ball seven. <p></p> <p></p>But he was back at his best in their last match against Rajasthan Royals, smashing a 28-ball 58, his highest IPL score since 2017. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's maiden T20 World Cup winning skipper further said in the auction day, he always has nervous feelings but this time during the mega auction in February they were playing a match in Sri Lanka so he didn't think about it much. <p></p> <p></p>"But in the years gone past, there are times when you get a little bit nervous because you're hopeful of getting picked. <p></p> <p></p>"So that's what you miss the most and that's what you get most nervous about, maybe missing the opportunity sometimes," he said.