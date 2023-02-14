Is Prithvi Shaw Married? Batter Shocks Fans With Love Post On Valentines Day, Deletes It Later
Prithvi Shaw is the front-runner to lead Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.
New Delhi: India batter Prithvi Shaw has officially confirmed his relationship with actor model Nidhi Tapadia. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Shaw took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of himself and Nidhi with the caption, " Happy Valentines Day Wifey." Shaw, however, deleted the post soon. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is still waiting for his chance in the Indian team. He was fast tracked in the Indian team in 2018 after a stellar show in domestic cricket. However, he soon lost his playing following a dip in form. He was recalled to the Indian team after a hiatus of 18 months, for the T20I series against New Zealand but didn't get a chance to play. Shaw will be playing for Delhi capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The swashbuckling batter is in race with Australia stalwart David Warner to become the Delhi captain as regular skipper Rishabh Pant is set to miss the marquee event having suffered a major car accident in January last year. Shaw has scored 1588 runs in 63 IPL games, including 12 half-centuries. Last year, he amassed 283 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 152.97, including two fifties.
Also Read
- Is Prithvi Shaw Married? Batter Shocks Fans With Love Post On Valentines Day, Deletes It Later
- India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Replace Ishan Kishan In The Series Decider
- Shubman Gill OUT, Prithvi Shaw IN? India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd T20I Against New Zealand
- Father's Message To Prithvi Shaw After India Comeback: Keep Your Focus, Now That You Are Back In The Team
- Prithvi Shaw Shares Congratulatory Messages After Long-Awaited India Call-Up
Also Read More News ›
- Is Prithvi Shaw Married? Batter Shocks Fans With Love Post On Valentines Day, Deletes It Later
- India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Replace Ishan Kishan In The Series Decider
- Shubman Gill OUT, Prithvi Shaw IN? India’s Likely Playing XI For 2nd T20I Against New Zealand
- Father's Message To Prithvi Shaw After India Comeback: Keep Your Focus, Now That You Are Back In The Team
- Prithvi Shaw Shares Congratulatory Messages After Long-Awaited India Call-Up
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS