India batter Prithvi Shaw has officially confirmed his relationship with actor model Nidhi Tapadia. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Shaw took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of himself and Nidhi with the caption, " Happy Valentines Day Wifey." Shaw, however, deleted the post soon.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is still waiting for his chance in the Indian team. He was fast tracked in the Indian team in 2018 after a stellar show in domestic cricket. However, he soon lost his playing following a dip in form. He was recalled to the Indian team after a hiatus of 18 months, for the T20I series against New Zealand but didn't get a chance to play.

Shaw will be playing for Delhi capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The swashbuckling batter is in race with Australia stalwart David Warner to become the Delhi captain as regular skipper Rishabh Pant is set to miss the marquee event having suffered a major car accident in January last year.

Shaw has scored 1588 runs in 63 IPL games, including 12 half-centuries. Last year, he amassed 283 runs in ten games at a strike rate of 152.97, including two fifties.