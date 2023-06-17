Is The Pitch Haunted?: Shahid Afridi Slams PCB For Refusing Ind vs Pak ODI World Cup Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slammed Pakistan Cricket Board for refusing to play India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup clash in Ahemdabad.

New Delhi: India is all set to host the One-Day International Cricket World Cup later this year. While India has not been able to win an ICC Trophy in 10 years, it will be very exciting to watch if they are able to restrain the trophy at home. On the other hand, fans are very excited to watch their favourite team on the field fighting to lift the World Cup trophy.

Once again, India will be seen against Pakistan, which is the most iconic clash. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which holds a capacity of 100,000 spectators, is set to host the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash on October 15 in the ODI World Cup.

But a confirmation from the International Cricket Board is still awaited. Many reports have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board is hesitating to play the match at the venue. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slammed the PCB's hesitancy to play the match in Ahemdabad. He mockingly asked if the stadium is haunted.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted?. Go and play-go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory. What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win.

"The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got, Afridi was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.com to a local news channel.

PCB Still Doubtful About Pakistan's Participation in WC? On the other hand PCB chief Najam Sethi seemed doubtful about Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup as he refused to even confirm their presence.

"PCB has told the ICC that it is decision of the government regarding travelling to India for the World Cup. The discussion on venues will be made after the government permits PCB to send the team to India," said Sethi in a press conference.