on Sunday in the second T20I against England. Kishan played a fantastic 54-run knock and becomes only the second Indian batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to score a fifty on the T20I debut. <p></p> <p></p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter of Yuzvendra Chahal's famous Chahal TV episode where he interviewed the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman. <p></p> <p></p>Kishan claims that he didn't realise reaching the fifty as Kohli's praising words made him understood. <p></p> <p></p>"No, I wasn't nervous to be honest. To be honest, I did not realise that I had reached my fifty. Then Virat Bhai said 'top innings' then I understood that I'd completed my half-century. Usually, I'm not inclined towards raising my bat after a fifty, I barely raise my bat for celebration after half a ton," Ishan Kishan said on Chahal TV. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f4fa; Debut for India &amp; debut on Chahal TV right away &#x1f60e; <p></p> <p></p>DO NOT MISS: <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yuzi_chahal</a> chats up with <a href="https://twitter.com/ishankishan51?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ishankishan51</a> after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England. &#x1f44d;&#x1f44d; - By <a href="https://twitter.com/RajalArora?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RajalArora</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Paytm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Paytm</a> <p></p> <p></p>Full interview &#x1f3a5; &#x1f449;<a href="https://t.co/X68QuvB55Y">https://t.co/X68QuvB55Y</a> <a href="https://t.co/iCKzbTewU1">pic.twitter.com/iCKzbTewU1</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1371302634888470536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 15, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Chahal, who is known for his wit, took a sly dig on southpaw: "Attitude dekh rahe ho [Did you all see his attitude?", to which the duo shared a laugh. <p></p> <p></p>Kishan said it was Kohli who ordered him to celebrate his fifty by raising the bat. <p></p> <p></p>"But then suddenly I hear Virat Bhai say 'oye chaaro taraf ghum ke bat dikha [raise your bat facing each part of the crowd]'. That's what I moved around facing each part of the stadium while raising my bat," Kishan added. <p></p> <p></p>Kishan and Kohli shared a 94-run stand for the second wicket to laid the foundation for India's massive 8-wicket win at Narendra Modi Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>The third T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 16.