on Sunday in the second T20I against England. Kishan played a fantastic 54-run knock and becomes only the second Indian batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to score a fifty on the T20I debut.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter of Yuzvendra Chahal’s famous Chahal TV episode where he interviewed the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman.

Kishan claims that he didn’t realise reaching the fifty as Kohli’s praising words made him understood.

“No, I wasn’t nervous to be honest. To be honest, I did not realise that I had reached my fifty. Then Virat Bhai said ‘top innings’ then I understood that I’d completed my half-century. Usually, I’m not inclined towards raising my bat after a fifty, I barely raise my bat for celebration after half a ton,” Ishan Kishan said on Chahal TV.

Debut for India & debut on Chahal TV right away. Yuzvendra Chahal chats up with Ishan Kishan after his superb batting performance in the 2nd T20I against England.

Chahal, who is known for his wit, took a sly dig on southpaw: “Attitude dekh rahe ho [Did you all see his attitude?”, to which the duo shared a laugh.

Kishan said it was Kohli who ordered him to celebrate his fifty by raising the bat.

“But then suddenly I hear Virat Bhai say ‘oye chaaro taraf ghum ke bat dikha [raise your bat facing each part of the crowd]’. That’s what I moved around facing each part of the stadium while raising my bat,” Kishan added.

Kishan and Kohli shared a 94-run stand for the second wicket to laid the foundation for India’s massive 8-wicket win at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The third T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 16.