New Delhi: Ishan Kishan slammed a double century off 126 balls in India vs Bangladesh third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday.

The youngest and quickest player to score a double hundred, Ishan Kishan is also the fourth Indian cricketer to score a double hundred in one-day followed by Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma.

Eventually, Kishan was caught for a blistering 210 off 131 balls. The Mumbai Indians player slammed 24 fours and 10 sixes during the innings. Kishan shouldered responsibility to open for India and he came out with flying colors.

After the southpaws historic performance, overjoyed Twitter users went berserk on Twitter.

Ravi Shastri mentioned that the exuberance of youth at it’s best referring to Ishan Kishan’s inning.

“As a youngster this is this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands” he added in a tweet.

Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands – @ishankishan51 #INDvsBAN #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/5ZtQbKk8qN Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 10, 2022

Virender Sehwag tweeted ‘That’s the way to do it. brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good.