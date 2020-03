ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 14: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantas

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Prediction, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s ISL vs KAR: For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISL vs KAR My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Luke Ronchi, Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Alex Hales, Imad Wasim. Amad Butt, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan

ISL vs KAR Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (wk), Imad Wasim (captain), Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mitchell McClenaghan, Awais Zia, Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan (captain), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Dale Steyn, Zafar Gohar, Hussain Talat, Philip Salt, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Akif Javed, Amad Butt

