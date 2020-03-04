Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Prediction, Pakistan Super League 2020 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s ISL vs LAH PSL: 2020 Pakistan Super League is the ongoing fifth season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2015. It is taking place between 20 February 2020 and 22 March 2020. The league is being held entirely in Pakistan for the first time.

TOSS – The toss between Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

My Dream11 Team

Fakhar Zaman, Colin Munro, Dawid Malan (VC), Ben Dunk (WK), Luke Ronchi, Mohammad Hafeez (C), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Musa Khan, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

ISL vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi (WK), Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Shadab Khan (C), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Dale Steyn, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Faizan Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar, Seekkuge Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Shadab Khan, Luke Ronchi

Vice-captain Options: Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk(w), Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar(c), Muhammad Faizan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Salman Butt, Jaahid Ali, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari

Islamabad United: Luke Ronchi(w), Colin Munro, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram, Shadab Khan(c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Dale Steyn, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Zafar Gohar, Philip Salt, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt

