ISL vs MUL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s ISL vs MUL: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from February 20 to March 22, 2020. For the first time in the league’s history, it will be entirely played in Pakistan. Six teams including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will be competing for the title. Each team will play 10 matches and for every win they get two points. After 30 matches, the top-four teams will progress to the playoffs that includes a qualifier and two eliminators followed by the final. Quetta Gladiators are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans will take place at 7:00 PM (IST).

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ISL vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Moeen Ali (captain), Dawid Malan (vice-captain), Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Musa Khan, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Ilyas

ISL vs MUL Squads

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Akif Javed, Zafar Gohar, Philip Salt, Rumman Raees, Saif Badar, Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Safi Abdullah

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Shahid Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Ilyas, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara, Wayne Madsen, Junaid Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Rohail Nazir, Ali Shafiq

