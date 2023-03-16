Advertisement

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of ISL vs PES, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 16, 2023 2:53 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs PES will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 16 March, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 

ISL vs PES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Wasim

 

ISL vs PES Probable XI

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

 

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Wahab Riaz.

