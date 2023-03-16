Advertisement
ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
Best players list of ISL vs PES, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction ISL vs PES 2023: Best players list of ISL vs PES, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between ISL vs PES will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 16 March, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
ISL vs PES My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris
Batters: Colin Munro, Babar Azam, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saim Ayub
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Wasim
ISL vs PES Probable XI
Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mubasir Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Wahab Riaz.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Qualifier: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
Pakistan Super League: LAH vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs KAR: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 30, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Pakistan Super League: ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, ISL vs PES: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 29, At Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Papua New Guinea Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
15 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
Bangladesh Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
14 Mar 2023 14:30 IST | 09:00 GMT
Bangladesh beat England by 16 runs
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 03:30 IST | 22:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 4th Test - TEST
09 Mar 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 13 Mar 2023
India drew with Australia
Advertisement
COMMENTS