Isle of Man registered the lowest team score in the men's T20I as they were bowled out for a mere 10 runs in their T20I match against Spain. Chasing a target of 11 runs, Spain finished the match in just two balls. Isle of Man fell below Sydney Thunder, who were bowled out for 15 against Adelaide Strikers in the BBL earlier this year.

Turkey previously held the record for the lowest T20I score when they were bowled out for 21 against the Czech Republic.

Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mehmood picked up four wickets each, including a hat-trick by Kamran, that helped Spain humiliate the Isle Of Man.

Kamran started in fine fashion by dismissing Adam McAuley off the first ball. Mehmood then trapped George Burrows lbw before Kamran knocked off Luke Ward, Edward Beard, and Christian Webster on consecutive balls to reduce the score to 5 for 4.

Mehmood then dismissed Jacob Buttler and Joseph Burrows before Burns dismissed Fraser Clarke. Clarke's 12-ball duck ensured that the team reached the ninth over of the inning. Burns then dismissed Kieran Cawte to wrap up the innings.

In reply, Joseph started with a no-ball to Awais Ahmed. The following two balls were smashed over the boundary to seal a remarkable win and a 5-0 sweep.