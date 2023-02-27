Isle Of Man Registers Lowest T20I Score After Being Bowled Out For 10, Spain Chase Target In Two Balls

Isle Of Man Registers Lowest T20I Score After Being Bowled Out For 10, Spain Chase Target In Two Balls

Updated: February 27, 2023 12:25 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Isle of Man registered the lowest team score in the men's T20I as they were bowled out for a mere 10 runs in their T20I match against Spain. Chasing a target of 11 runs, Spain finished the match in just two balls. Isle of Man fell below Sydney Thunder, who were bowled out for 15 against Adelaide Strikers in the BBL earlier this year.

Turkey previously held the record for the lowest T20I score when they were bowled out for 21 against the Czech Republic.

Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mehmood picked up four wickets each, including a hat-trick by Kamran, that helped Spain humiliate the Isle Of Man.

Kamran started in fine fashion by dismissing Adam McAuley off the first ball. Mehmood then trapped George Burrows lbw before Kamran knocked off Luke Ward, Edward Beard, and Christian Webster on consecutive balls to reduce the score to 5 for 4.

Mehmood then dismissed Jacob Buttler and Joseph Burrows before Burns dismissed Fraser Clarke. Clarke's 12-ball duck ensured that the team reached the ninth over of the inning. Burns then dismissed Kieran Cawte to wrap up the innings.

In reply, Joseph started with a no-ball to Awais Ahmed. The following two balls were smashed over the boundary to seal a remarkable win and a 5-0 sweep.

Also Read

More News ›
Isle Of Man Registers Lowest T20I Score After Being Bowled Out For 10, Spain Chase Target In Two Balls
Live score Spain vs Isle of Man Live Cricket Score and Updates: ESP vs IOM Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I match Live cricket score at La Manga Club Bottom Ground, Cartagena
GUE vs IM Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Guernsey vs Isle Of Man, 2020 - Only T20I At College Field, St Peter Port, August 21, 8:30 PM IST Friday
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live score Papua New Guinea vs Nepal Live Cricket Score and ...

Pat Cummins Responds To Barmy Army's Heartfelt Tribute To Hi...

Watch: Shaheen Afridi At His Lethal Best, Breaks Bat Into Tw...

It Was Pretty Special: Meg Lanning On Record-Extending Sixth...

We Remember Winners Of ICC Tournaments: Monty Panesar Trolls...

Advertisement