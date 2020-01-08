Sri Lanka allrounder Isuru Udana has been ruled out of for the deciding third and final Twenty20 International against India in Pune on Friday. The 31-year-old Udana injured himself while fielding during India’s chase in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. He hurt his back while attempting to stop the ball at short third man. Udana immediately hobbled off the field and did not return to take the ball.

The news comes as a huge blow to Sri Lanka who now are a depleted bowling attack. Dasun Shanaka stepped in and bowled four tidy overs, giving up 26 runs to cover up for Udana at Indore.

India eventually chased down the target of 143 with seven wickets and 15 balls to spare, handing Sri Lanka their fourth successive defeat in the format.

After the defeat in Indore, Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said that Udana had hurt his back and was in “hell a lot of pain.” Despite being ruled out, Udana will work with the physio and stay back with the squad in Pune. “Look, I’m no doctor. He was in a hell of a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don’t know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series,” Arthur said.

With Sri Lanka having a packed calendar, Arthur doesn’t want to risk Udana, who has been one of Sri Lanka’s best T20 bowlers in recent times. “We’ve got so much cricket the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It’s something in the back,” added the South Africa, who was appointed Sri Lanka’s head coach last month.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 with the first T20I in Guwahati having been abandoned without a ball being bowled.