PAK Presenter Epic Hint To Identify Virat Kohli Goes Viral

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli gave a memorable knock in the history of India at Melboure Cricket Ground (MCG) in the game against the Men in Green in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The first six hit by Kohli was one of the biggest talking points in world cricket and in a recent interview, even Rauf was all praise for Kohli’s performance in the match.

A video is going viral on internet where Rauf was blindfolded in a Pakistani show, after which the host suggested some funny hints to him in order to guess the personality on the big screen which was an image of Virat Kohli.

The moment he said “Rakh Rakh ke deta hai” pic.twitter.com/shVoRtGZwn Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) January 7, 2023

During the show Rauf few of the Kohli’s shots are rare and he reckoned that even Kohli himself cannot repeat them again as his timing was perfect on that day.

“Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now, I don’t think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can’t hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six.”

During World Cup 2022 India needed 28 runs of the last 8 balls after which Kohli’s two sixes brought down the equation to 16 off 6 balls. India went on to win the thriller off the last ball where R Ashwin hit the winning runs.