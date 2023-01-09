PAK Presenter Epic Hint To Identify Virat Kohli Goes Viral

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Indian captain Virat Kohli gave a memorable knock in the history of India at Melboure Cricket Ground (MCG) in the game against the Men in Green in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. <p></p> <p></p>The first six hit by Kohli was one of the biggest talking points in world cricket and in a recent interview, even Rauf was all praise for Kohli's performance in the match. <p></p> <p></p>A video is going viral on internet where Rauf was blindfolded in a Pakistani show, after which the host suggested some funny hints to him in order to guess the personality on the big screen which was an image of Virat Kohli. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">The moment he said "Rakh Rakh ke deta hai" <a href="https://t.co/shVoRtGZwn">pic.twitter.com/shVoRtGZwn</a></p> <p></p> Jahazi (@Oye_Jahazi) <a href="https://twitter.com/Oye_Jahazi/status/1611641494104051713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2023</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>During the show Rauf few of the Kohli's shots are rare and he reckoned that even Kohli himself cannot repeat them again as his timing was perfect on that day. <p></p> <p></p>"Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now, I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six." <p></p> <p></p>During World Cup 2022 India needed 28 runs of the last 8 balls after which Kohli's two sixes brought down the equation to 16 off 6 balls. India went on to win the thriller off the last ball where R Ashwin hit the winning runs. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;