It’s Been 20 Years, Please Break It: Shoaib Akhtar Backs Umran Malik To Break His 161 Kmph Bowling Record

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has offered to help India's young pace sensation, Umran Malik. Young Indian pacer Umran Malik came into the limelight after he bowled the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League and fast-tracked to the Indian squad because of his fast bowling.

The Jammu Express, Umran Malik bowled a 155 kmph thunderbolt to dismiss Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka. The right-arm pacer broke the record of the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler, which was earlier held by India's marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The SRH speedster is expected by many to can break the iconic record of Shoaib Akhtar's 161 kmph delivery, which the latter bowled against England during the 2003 World Cup.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar advised Umran Malik to learn the bowling art and wicket-taking art quickly and was also willing to offer to help him and said will be always there for him.

"Umran Malik is very good, very strong, got good arm speed, So Umran you bowl courageously, learn the bowling art fast, learn the wicket-taking art quickly. Never reduce aggression. If you're getting beaten up still never think about bowling slow. You have to bowl fast whenever you're going to the field, think ownership of the ground has to be yours. Don't break, do lots of training. It's a great country that you are playing for, they look after you a lot, they respect you a lot, never hurt their feelings. You just keep hitting batters, don't spare them" said Akhtar In an Interview with News24.

"If he needs any help I am always there for him. If you want to break my record please take it away. It's been 20 years and it hasn't been broken, please break it. I will be the first guy to hug and kiss you" Akhtar added.